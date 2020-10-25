CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.14 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $232.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average of $186.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,088 shares of company stock valued at $50,889,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

