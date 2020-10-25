CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.16 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,036. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.