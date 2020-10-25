CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 309,547 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 230,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.04, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

