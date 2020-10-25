CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $21.54 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AbbVie by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.34. 4,238,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,435. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.