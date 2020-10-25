CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $9.79 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $34.16. 27,429,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,407,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

