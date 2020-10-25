CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 297,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $7,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. The company had a trading volume of 959,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,986.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

