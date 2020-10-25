CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,048.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. 12,879,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,774,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

