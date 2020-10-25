CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 61.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Trade Desk by 302.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $565,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,645. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $13.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $619.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.11.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

