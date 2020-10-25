CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.34. The company had a trading volume of 383,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

