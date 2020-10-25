CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,067 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 275,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $8,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.08. 423,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.80. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

