CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 12,436 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,292. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.08.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

