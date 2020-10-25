CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,564 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $30,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,440,000 after buying an additional 244,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,242,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after buying an additional 224,049 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.38. 4,278,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

