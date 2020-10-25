CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 300 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 278,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,582. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

