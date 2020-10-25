Centrality (CENNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.25 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $63.25 million and $147,355.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034047 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.71 or 0.04515439 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00303050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,618,395 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

