Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

