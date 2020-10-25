Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BofA Securities started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

