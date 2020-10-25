Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

