Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.24

Shares of Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $232.24 and traded as high as $278.50. Chemring Group shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 226,552 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.26 million and a PE ratio of 20.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.24.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 12,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £28,337.46 ($37,023.07).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

