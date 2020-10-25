Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CQP opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $45.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

