Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 36.5% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

