Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 387,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

