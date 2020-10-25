Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

