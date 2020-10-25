Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 20.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

