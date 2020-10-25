Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) vs. Ambow Education (OTCMKTS:AMBO) Head-To-Head Review

Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambow Education has a beta of -15.03, suggesting that its share price is 1,603% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and Ambow Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chineseinvestors.com -171.32% N/A -297.50% Ambow Education -13.44% -38.82% -6.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ambow Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chineseinvestors.com and Ambow Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambow Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and Ambow Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.27 -$10.19 million N/A N/A Ambow Education $83.87 million 0.83 -$14.36 million N/A N/A

Chineseinvestors.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambow Education.

Summary

Ambow Education beats Chineseinvestors.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada. The company also provides advisory services on the US capital markets and the US Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updates on stocks and research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells various hemp-infused skincare products, including hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center, as well as through Shopee, a Singaporean e-commerce platform; and distributes liquor products. Additionally, it provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, California. On June 18, 2020, Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs. The CP&CE Programs segment operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its web-based applications. This segment also offers educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instructions for K-12 level students; career enhancement services and products focusing on improving educational opportunities for primary and advanced degree school students, and employment opportunities for university graduates; and outbound and in-house management trainings for corporate clients. In addition, this segment provides students with training for professional skills, such as case studies, job environment simulation, and technical skills; soft skills, including time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques; and intellectualized operational services to corporate clients, colleges, and universities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 60 centers and schools comprising 3 K-12 schools, 25 tutoring centers, 26 training offices, 5 career enhancement centers, and 1 career enhancement college. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

