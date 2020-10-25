Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

NYSE CHD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,986.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

