CIBC Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$14.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 123.33. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$6.96 and a 1 year high of C$13.54.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.