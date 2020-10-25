Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

Shares of CI opened at $184.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average is $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.