Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lowered by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

