Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.