Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $154,886,000 after buying an additional 295,903 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,000,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $147,174,000 after buying an additional 174,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,689 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $146,237,000 after buying an additional 123,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 851,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $125,923,000 after buying an additional 388,734 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

