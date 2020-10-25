CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) versus LexinFintech (NYSE:LX) Critical Contrast

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CNFinance and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 LexinFintech 0 0 6 0 3.00

CNFinance presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.28%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.73%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CNFinance is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and LexinFintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million 0.50 $77.36 million $1.04 3.12 LexinFintech $1.52 billion 0.90 $329.59 million $1.76 4.44

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 8.22% 5.51% 1.55% LexinFintech 8.34% 18.53% 5.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LexinFintech beats CNFinance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 62 branches and sub-branches, which included 14 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 8 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 40 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.