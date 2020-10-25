Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,598,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,483,000 after purchasing an additional 504,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 13,491,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,370,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

