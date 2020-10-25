Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.6% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

