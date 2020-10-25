Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stake Reduced by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

