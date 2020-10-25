Color Platform Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $35,317.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,983.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.06 or 0.02087693 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00609612 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009408 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000530 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

