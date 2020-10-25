Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBSH. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities raised Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.60.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,177,000 after buying an additional 51,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 402,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.