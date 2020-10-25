Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,466 shares in the company, valued at $239,249.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.