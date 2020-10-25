Comparing Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -58.13% -53.83% Curis -280.61% N/A -84.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Curis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aptose Biosciences and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00 Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $11.29, suggesting a potential upside of 121.29%. Curis has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 291.30%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Curis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -9.81 Curis $10.00 million 6.19 -$32.14 million ($0.86) -1.34

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Curis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. The company has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

