Comparing CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) & Yelp (OTCMKTS:YELP)

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A Yelp -1.29% -1.64% -1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVS Group and Yelp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $1.01 billion 1.51 $40.88 million $0.52 40.35

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than CVS Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVS Group and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yelp 3 13 3 0 2.00

Yelp has a consensus target price of $26.47, indicating a potential upside of 26.15%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than CVS Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yelp beats CVS Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 480 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and 1 online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; and Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation. Its other services also include Yelp WiFi Marketing product for businesses to create on-premises WiFi access for customers and advertise products on the WiFi log-in page, as well as collect contact and social media information from customers. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

