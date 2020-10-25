Comparing Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) & BJ's Restaurants (OTCMKTS:BJRI)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kona Grill and BJ's Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ's Restaurants 1 9 6 0 2.31

BJ's Restaurants has a consensus price target of $32.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.47%. Given BJ's Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BJ's Restaurants is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and BJ's Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A BJ's Restaurants -1.58% -2.98% -0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and BJ's Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A BJ's Restaurants $1.16 billion 0.60 $45.24 million $2.08 15.04

BJ's Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of BJ's Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BJ's Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ's Restaurants has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BJ's Restaurants beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

