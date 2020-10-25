Comparing Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Barclays (OTCMKTS:BCS)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nordea Bank Abp and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Barclays 1 6 4 0 2.27

Risk & Volatility

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 10.68% 3.48% 0.19% Barclays 4.95% 4.04% 0.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Barclays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.65 billion 2.78 $1.73 billion N/A N/A Barclays $27.62 billion 0.92 $4.18 billion $1.25 4.66

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank Abp.

Summary

Barclays beats Nordea Bank Abp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers. In addition, the company offers various financing solutions, such as financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets, and securities services for large corporates and institutions. Further, it provides various products and services within institutional asset management, private banking, and life and pensions areas. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

