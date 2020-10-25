Compound Hits One Day Volume of $70.90 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $346.99 million and approximately $70.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $104.52 or 0.00804432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000601 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,319,780 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.