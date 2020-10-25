Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.35. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 198,610 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 129.06% and a net margin of 7.76%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Comstock Holding Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.