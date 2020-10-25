Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.51. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Condor Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:CPI)

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

