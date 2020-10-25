Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

Shares of ED stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.