Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,330,000 after acquiring an additional 117,182 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $179.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

