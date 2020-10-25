Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and $110,134.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034088 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.38 or 0.04493170 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00303372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

