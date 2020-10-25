Continental’s (CTTAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $14.71.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

