Contrasting Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) & Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trade Desk and Medallia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 8 6 0 2.43 Medallia 0 2 8 0 2.80

Trade Desk presently has a consensus price target of $455.21, indicating a potential downside of 26.57%. Medallia has a consensus price target of $36.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and Medallia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $661.06 million 43.84 $108.32 million $2.27 273.09 Medallia $402.46 million 11.72 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -23.76

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 17.57% 18.10% 6.91% Medallia -31.54% -30.19% -17.38%

Risk and Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallia has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Medallia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers products for enterprises to capture signals, including Medallia Conversations, Medallia Crowdicity, Medallia Digital, Medallia Employee Ideas, Medallia LivingLens, Medallia Social, and Medallia Zingle; and analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence products, such as Medallia Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Medallia Theme Explorer/Text Analytics, Journey Analytics, and CX360. The company also provides insights on customer experience within the organization to take action comprising Medallia Applications, Medallia Mobile, Medallia Voices, and Org Sync. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

