Contrasting Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and China Dasheng Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CDBT)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Walgreens Boots Alliance and China Dasheng Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walgreens Boots Alliance 2 14 0 0 1.88 China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $43.27, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walgreens Boots Alliance $139.54 billion 0.24 $456.00 million $4.74 8.03 China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walgreens Boots Alliance 0.33% 18.33% 4.71% China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics. It also provides specialty pharmacy services and mail services; and manages in-store clinics. As of August 31, 2018, this segment operated 9,560 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and 7 specialty pharmacies, as well as approximately 400 in-store clinic locations. The Retail Pharmacy International segment sells prescription drugs; and health, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. This segment operated 4,767 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 618 optical practices, including 167 on a franchise basis. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale and distribution of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment, as well as provides related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers. This segment operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. The company has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives. The company offers AM/HM bacteria based additives for crops, including Bulgaria lactobacillus, beer microzyme, and dark red spirilla used to increase the beneficial microorganism colonies in soil; inhibit the reproduction of harmful fungi and putrefactive bacteria; and to improve nutrient absorption and reduce crop and livestock diseases. It also provides AM/HM bacteria based additives for livestock feed, which softens the livestock feed and restrain the growth and reproduction of pathogenic bacteria, as well as supplies beneficial nutriments, including organic acid, vitamins, enzyme, antibiotics, mycelium protein, and other growth-enhancing substances that balance the nutrients in the feed. In addition, the company offers FGW bacterial based preservatives that preserve animal specimens for scientific research; and preserve the freshness for agricultural produce. Further, it provides bacteria based fertilizer for application on plants, such as vegetable and fruit leaves. Additionally, China Dasheng Biotechnology Company engages in residential and commercial real estate investment. The company was formerly known as Max Nutrition, Inc. and changed its name to China Dasheng Biotechnology Company in March 2008. China Dasheng Biotechnology Company is based in Lanzhou, China.

